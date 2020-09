DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a truck crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 13-year-old boy, ran off the road and struck a tree, ejecting the 14-year-old riding in the bed of the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither boys were wearing a seat belt.

This is Troop D’s 85th fatal crash of 2020.