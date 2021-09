STONE COUNTY, Mo.– A 14-year-old has died following a watercraft collision on Table Rock Lake on Saturday.

At about 4 p.m., two teens, ages 14 and 15, were riding watercraft on Table Rock Lake. One teen’s vehicle collided with the 14-year-old’s. They were ejected from their watercraft as a result.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The other teen was uninjured.