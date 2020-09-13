13th annual Greek Festival served Greek-to-go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s 13th annual Greek Festival is a la carte this year.

The event, hosted by Saint Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church, usually lasts all weekend.

But this year it was pared-down to “Greek festival to-go;” a one-day-only event.

The menu was limited to four of the most popular items and masked church volunteers delivered food orders directly to vehicles.

Jeanne Duffey is one of the volunteers at the festival.

“Generally speaking, Greeks like to have a lot of fun,” Duffey said. “They like to dance, they love to party. And if other people like to do it, we’re just happy to do it together and of course, we can’t do that this year. So we’ll miss that. It’s just getting along with people and everybody having a good time. That’s what it means to me.”

Duffey said she hopes to see everyone out at the festival again next year.