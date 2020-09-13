13th annual Greek Festival served Greek-to-go

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s 13th annual Greek Festival is a la carte this year.

The event, hosted by Saint Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church, usually lasts all weekend.

But this year it was pared-down to “Greek festival to-go;” a one-day-only event.

The menu was limited to four of the most popular items and masked church volunteers delivered food orders directly to vehicles.

Jeanne Duffey is one of the volunteers at the festival.

“Generally speaking, Greeks like to have a lot of fun,” Duffey said. “They like to dance, they love to party. And if other people like to do it, we’re just happy to do it together and of course, we can’t do that this year. So we’ll miss that. It’s just getting along with people and everybody having a good time. That’s what it means to me.”

Duffey said she hopes to see everyone out at the festival again next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now