CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the deputy used as the reason for a probable cause search. The driver let the deputy know that he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the car.

The search turned up 130 pounds of marijuana, individually packaged and stashed in black trash bags in the spare tire compartment of the vehicle’s rear cargo area. A firearm was also discovered.

Mugshot of Kenneth A. Lamoreaux

Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado, was arrested and charged with first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm — all felony charges. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Lamoreaux is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond.