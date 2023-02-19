Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive, the scene of one shooting early Sunday morning. (WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person was killed and 10 more were injured in two shootings Memphis Police believe are related.

Both shootings were in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Live Lounge at 1482 E. Shelby Dr., where they found two shooting victims. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Five more shooting victims had left the scene in their own vehicles and arrived at area hospitals in non-critical condition. They were released from the hospital by Sunday, police said.

While at the Live Lounge, officers were told about another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

There, officers found one male shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. Police released photos of the suspects and their vehicles Sunday.

(Courtesy Memphis Police Department)

(Courtesy Memphis Police Department)

Police are investigating, and said they believe both scenes were connected. Police said it was unclear what happened prior to the shootings.