COLUMBIA, Mo. — The total number of people who are being charged in a hazing incident at the University of Missouri increased to 11.

A 19-year-old University of Missouri student named Danny Santulli was left blind, bound to a wheelchair, and nonverbal after attending a Phi Gamma Delta pledge party in October of 2021. As part of his initiation into the fraternity, Santulli was ordered to drink a liter of vodka. Santulli eventually became unresponsive.

A fraternity member eventually placed Santulli in his car and took him to a Columbia hospital. Santulli was found to have a blood alcohol content of .468%, which is six times more than Missouri’s legal limit. Santulli suffered brain injuries as a result of the incident.

The men charged with felony charges of life endangerment via hazing are:

Ryan Delanty

Samuel Gandhi

Benjamin Karl

Samuel Lane

Blake Morsovillo

Samuel Morrison

John O’Neill

Benjamin Parres

Harrison Reichman

Thomas Schultz

Delanty has an additional charge of supplying liquor to a minor. Alec Wetzler was charged with a count of supplying liquor to a minor and possession of liquor by a minor.

After the incident, Santulli’s family filed a lawsuit against 23 people involved in the incident and settled the case out of court.