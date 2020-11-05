101-year-old veteran celebrates their birthday in a special way

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A World War II veteran turned 101-years-old on Nov. 4, 2020, and his special day was celebrated in a unique way.

Members of the J. Wilbur Adams VFW Post 3404 met and formed a procession to drive to Levern Metz’s home on the southside to honor him and help celebrate his birthday.

“The VFW’s motto is to support the living and to honor our fallen,” Jr. Vice Commander Charles Duff, a Vietnam Veteran, said. “We are trying to honor these great people from the great generation. WWII and Korea. He’s a 101-years-old and honoring him is honoring every veteran.”

Family, friends and fellow veterans came together for 101-year-old Metz.

Metz was in the Army Air Corps. He was presented with a VFW challenge coin and a life membership to the VFW. Metz said he is honored but didn’t want others to be forgotten.

“Just remember, there were a lot of people that didn’t come back including my sister,” Metz said.

Caregivers from season’s hospice and Metz’s family worked together to bring this honor for Metz.

“He’s an amazing man he’s very smart he’s still very alert at 101. He’s very delightful to speak with,” Chaplain Bill Niebuhr said. “He said that he’s been voting in presidential elections for 80 years since 1940 that was the first one that he did.”

“It meant a lot of me to go in early I just thought it was something we had to do,” Metz said. “I wish and I hope that Americans can keep that sort of feeling going.”