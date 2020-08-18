10-year-old Springfield concert series goes virtual in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Queen City Shout, a decade-old concert series in Springfield, is changing things up this year.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event is going virtual. Eddie Gumucio, the Shout’s founder, told KOLR10 the “virtual festival” kicked off on August 17 and runs through the 23rd.

Gumucio says this is the festival’s tenth year and it would’ve been the festival’s fourth year on Commercial street. The decision to convert the festival to a totally-virtual experience was made about a month-and-a-half ago.

