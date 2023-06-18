ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on 14th Street and Washington Avenue downtown. Ten people under the age of 18 were shot. One person has died, the other nine are being treated at nearby hospitals.

The only remnants of the scene are some leftover police tape that’s already been cut down. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but there are multiple bars that stay open late on the block.

Previous incidents in the past where large crowds have resulted in fights, shootings, and overall crime have fueled outrage over dangerous situations for residents with some directed at late night businesses. They have vehemently denied they’re to blame, instead asking for more police patrol.

Recently in mid-May, cellphone video showed large crowds on Locust downtown fighting with several suspects having guns. Officers broke up the crowd without any problems, but then about 20 minutes later officers were sent back to the same spot for another street fight involving a large crowd of people.

As people were leaving, shots rang out nearby on Olive Street. Another cellphone video showed the weekend before people walking around with guns and fighting at lofts off the Olive and 9th Streets.

Again, it’s unknown what happened this time around. St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating.

Mayor Tishaura Jones and the SLMPD will hold a press conference to share further details at noon. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.