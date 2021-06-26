1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Police Department reports that one officer has been killed at the White Oak gas station on the corner of Slack St. and S. Curtis Ave.

Crime Scene at 132 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

Lt. Michael Lisenbee said Officers Kevin Apple and Brian Stamps attempted to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department at the gas station.

The car hit the officers’ patrol vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. While fleeing, the driver of the vehicle hit Officer Apple and fled.

Officer Kevin Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served on the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, died at the scene.

Pea Ridge PD, Rogers PD, and Arkansas State Police later arrived at the crime scene.

Officer Kevin Apple

Multiple agencies including Bella Vista PD and Benton County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle which was stopped in Bella Vista.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith says two suspects have been arrested and are facing multiple charges related to the incident including felony fleeing.

Officials say there is no further threat to the public at this time.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Officer Apple at 8:30 p.m. at City Park in Pea Ridge.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.