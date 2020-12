SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Greene County Health Department confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, the COVID-related deaths of three more Greene County residents.

Described as a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 90s, and a man in his 60s, the deceased were, according to the Health Department, associated with a long-term care facility.

The Health Department says this brings the total number of Greene County residents to die from the illness to 199.