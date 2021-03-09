OTC expands line worker training program

NIXA, Mo.– Ozarks Technical Community College is expanding its line worker training program to the Richwood Valley campus in the fall of 2021.

“We realized very quickly that there was a great deal of demand for line worker training in southwest Missouri,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC chancellor. “Right now, we turn away more students than we can admit to the program. This expansion will allow the college to nearly double the number of graduates we turn out.”

According to a press release, the two-year program teaches students how to build, repair, and operate the nation’s power grid. Instruction includes how to safely climb utility poles and install and maintain electrical distribution systems. Students will also learn how to do CPR and obtain a commercial driver’s license.

The program in Lebanon can accept 24 students, but the new program in Richwood Valley will only be allowed to accept 18 students. However, the program hopes to admit 24 students in the future.

Students interested in entering into the program at either campus can click here.