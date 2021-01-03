Assistant Jackson County prosecutor dies of COVID-19

by: Juan Cisneros

Assistant Jackson County prosecutor JoEllen Engelbart dies of COVID-19

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the death of JoEllen Engelbart, an assistant prosecutor, in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City law graduate died after a battle with COVID-19.

In her tweet, Baker said:

Jo was a lovely person. She was joyful, smart, so kind, happy without appearing to try and always volunteering. If you knew her, you would love her like I do.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

Baker later added, “We grieve with JoEllen’s family and will stand by them during this unimaginable grief.”

In 2018, Engelbart was elected to serve a two-year term on the Missouri Bar Young Lawyers Section Council.

