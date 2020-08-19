TOGETHER WE HEAL: The Complete Hour-Long Special

Together We Heal
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For about an hour, leaders in Springfield’s Black community, joined by other City leaders, talked about the unique struggles people of color face here in the Ozarks.

What does systemic racism look like in this particular part of the country? Why don’t you learn more about the history of Black Americans in school? What does it mean to be a white ally?

All of these questions and more are addressed in this hour-long talk, mediated by KOLR10 News Anchors Heather Lewis and David Oliver.

Click here to join the conversation and continue learning about our project, Together We Heal.

