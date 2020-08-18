TOGETHER WE HEAL: Protesting in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For eight minutes and forty six seconds, Officer Derek Chavin knelt on George Floyd’s neck. In the almost-three months since Floyd’s passing, the nation has responded.

Protesting that began in Minneapolis spread to cities like Denver, Louisville, and Atlanta eventually spilled over into smaller communities like Springfield, Missouri and Harrison, Arkansas.

But those protesters, while opposing social institutions, have themselves been met with opposition. Take for example the protests and counter-protests that took place outside Branson, Missouri’s Dixie Outfitters.

Those demonstrations, and the demonstrations like them across the Ozarks area, have gotten heated, but have not resulted in local cases of violence or police brutality.

They did, however, result in changes like police reform in other parts of the country and some discussions between the NAACP and police leaders.

Similar demonstrations even managed to play some part in national changes, like the removal of confederate statues and the banning of the confederate flag from NASCAR.

Some would argue that spirit has even been adopted by those advocating for other issues, including the banning of local masking ordinances and the support of police officers.