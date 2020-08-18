TOGETHER WE HEAL: Full Panel Discussion

Together We Heal
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, July 31st, KOLR10’s Heather Lewis and David Oliver met with the following Springfield community leaders:

  • Springfield NAACP President Toni Robinson
  • Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams
  • MSU Assistant Professor and Area Business Owner, Dr. Lyle Foster
  • Springfield City Manager Jason Gage
  • Springfield Public Schools’ Chief Equity and Diversity Officer Dr. Yvania Garcia-Pusateri

Attached, you’ll find the entire panel discussion.

The discussion, which lasted close to an hour, addressed multiple topics, including hate crime’s in the era of social media, how people of color are looking to white allies to educate themselves, and many others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties