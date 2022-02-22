Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.

COLD AIR BLANKETS THE OZARKS

The cold air is locking in and setting the stage for some icy weather over the next couple of days as waves of wintry precipitation move through. An extended period of below-freezing weather will last into at least Friday. Frigid temperatures tonight into Thursday will set the stage for everything that falls to stick or freeze on contact.







A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for areas along and south of the interstate with a Winter Weather Advisory posted for counties just to the north.

WINTER STORM BEGINS WEDNESDAY

The storm will unfold in phases with the first wave of the storm moving in by noon Wednesday. A very cold night tonight will lead to freezing ground conditions making it easy for everything that falls Wednesday to stick. Snow and sleet will sweep into the Ozarks by noon with quick accumulations expected on frozen surfaces. This will include area roads that haven’t been treated.

Snow with this wave of wintry precipitation is most likely north of the interstate with sleet and freezing rain to the south. The snow and sleet will likely taper off by late afternoon with just some patchy freezing drizzle or light sleet heading into the overnight hours.

A second wave of heavier precipitation will sweep in by sunrise Thursday, continuing into the afternoon hours. This wave will primarily be sleet and freezing rain tapering off to some freezing drizzle and light snow showers heading into late Thursday afternoon. All of the wintry precipitation should exit the Ozarks after midnight Thursday night.

ACCUMULATIONS OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW

Accumulations of snow and sleet will be greatest north of I-44 where 1 to 2″ is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Sleet and snow amounts will generally be an inch or less south of the interstate where freezing rain will play more of a role.

Ice accumulations through Thursday will range from less than a quarter of an inch along the interstate to over half an inch across North Central Arkansas from Jasper east through Ash Flat. This will also be an area prone to downed limbs and power outages.

Given the very cold conditions ahead of the storm’s arrival, expect roads to become slick from the icy mix. Travel will remain hazardous into Friday across the Ozarks, and into the weekend in areas north of the interstate.







THAWING OUT

The weather improves Friday with sunshine returning. Afternoon highs near freezing and sunshine will begin the work of thawing out area roads.

Another weak storm will slide through over the weekend with increasing clouds on Saturday and a chance for a mix of rain, sleet, or snow to the south. No major impacts are expected and sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

The warming trend will continue into next week with sunshine and highs in the 50s. It looks like we’ll see highs back in the 60s later in the week.

