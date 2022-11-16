Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will be cold again today, and some areas could see a few flurries as a disturbance is moving through the area this morning.

While our week is shaping up to be calm, we have a full week of frigid temperatures ahead. Daytime highs will mainly stay in the 30s and low 40s, and overnight lows will be dipping into the teens and low 20s. As we progress into Thanksgiving week, temperatures look to begin a warming trend. While we will warm up a bit, there is a chance a storm system will make for a soggy holiday.