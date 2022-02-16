Mild and windy weather gave us a clue today that a storm was coming. Temperatures managed to climb well into the 60s with wind gusts topping 40 mph. Springfield had a peak gust of 48 mph shortly after noon. Showers began to break out north of the interstate by late afternoon. They’ll become more numerous this evening with some thunder possible after midnight along and south of the interstate.

Current Advisories

The storm will have a few different looks, from heavy rain to a few strong thunderstorms and winter weather. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of Southern Missouri along and south of the interstate into Thursday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been posted for areas along and north of the interstate from mid-morning Thursday into the early evening hours. North of Hwy. 54 a Winter Storm Warning has been posted for heavier snow amounts expected in those areas.





Risk Of Severe Weather

The storm will unfold as a rainmaker at first. Showers will become more numerous with some embedded thunderstorms possible after midnight as instability builds north. Rain and thunderstorms will blanket the area after sunrise, pushing east across the area throughout the morning.

There will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms near and south of Hwy. 60 with the risk of severe weather peaking along and south of the state line just ahead of a surface low that will push east near the state line. Damaging winds and some hail are the primary threats, but there will be a risk for a brief tornado too, focusing along and south of the state line Thursday morning.

Another concern will be heavy rainfall tonight into Thursday morning, especially across areas that see thunderstorm activity. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2″ are likely with amounts over 2″ possible. This will lead to some flooding of low-lying areas that could also impact low water crossings.











Developing Winter Storm

Further north, a winter storm will crank up. Rain will give way to a wintry mix north of Hwy. 54 after 3am. Freezing rain and sleet will likely turn into heavy sleet around sunrise north of Hwy. 54. This will continue through the morning hours with a gradual changeover to snow by late morning.

Colder air will build southeast forcing a changeover to a wintry mix along the interstate by late morning.

There may be a break in the heavier precipitation around noon with the backend of the storm bringing light sleet and snow to areas near and north of the state line through the afternoon hours. The precipitation will slip out of the area early Thursday evening.

The heaviest accumulations are still expected to be north of Hwy. 54 where sleet and snow totals will be in the 5 to 7″ range from Appleton City through Versailles. Areas from Stockton to Eldon, MO, will see between 3 and 6″. The amounts will drop off further south with amounts up to an inch as far south as the interstate.

Road conditions will gradually worsen from northwest to southeast Thursday morning into the afternoon. In Springfield, road impacts will be limited into the afternoon but should become more widespread after noon as temperatures continue to drop.

Temperatures will turn much colder throughout the day, with many areas beginning the day well above freezing and ending the day well below.













After The Storm

Skies will clear Thursday night and temperatures will continue to drop with morning lows in the teens and low 20s across the area. Single-digit lows are possible in areas with deep snow cover.

Temperatures will make a quick turnaround after the storm with lows and highs steadily climbing through the weekend. By Sunday highs will be back in the 60s with highs near 70° possible Monday.

Another round of cold and active weather will follow with cold conditions later next week leading to a risk of some wintry weather too.

