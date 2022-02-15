A late winter storm will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winter weather to the region over the next couple of days.

Ahead of the storm it’s been nice with temperatures climbing to some of the highest levels we’ve felt so far this year. The mild pattern will continue through Wednesday evening before a shift to a more wintry pattern.

Mild Tonight Through Wednesday Evening

For tonight, we’ll enjoy temperatures that will stay well above freezing. A combination of increasing clouds and gusty winds will prevent temperatures from dropping out of the 50s in some areas.

Mild morning temperatures Wednesday will warm into the 60s despite cloudy skies. Winds will remain gusty out of the southwest with gusts topping 30 mph. Rain showers will break out later in the day, especially north of the interstate.

A Few Strong Storms

The coverage of showers will increase Wednesday evening with scattered showers blanketing the area after midnight. A broad area of rain and embedded thunderstorms will sweep east through the area Thursday morning as a surface low pushes east along the state line. There may be enough instability for a few severe storms south of the interstate after midnight Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon.

Winter Storm For Some Thursday

Further north a winter storm will unfold. Colder air moving in behind a strong cold front will drop temperatures below freezing from northwest to southeast down to about I-44 by late Thursday morning. The freeze line will then surge south across the rest of the area Thursday afternoon as a surface low departs off to the east. Temperatures in Springfield will drop into the 30s shortly after sunrise to below freezing by late morning and into the low to mid-20s by late afternoon.

The best chance for significant winter weather still appears to be north of the interstate, especially north of Hwy. 54 where a wintry mix will give way to all snow by late morning. The snow would then continue through the afternoon before tapering off early Thursday evening. Snow totals north of Hwy. 54 may top 6″. Around 1″ of sleet and snow is expected as far south as about I-44. Amounts will fall off to not much more than a dusting south of the interstate.

Road impacts are likely with this storm, especially closer to Central Missouri with roads becoming sleet and snow-covered there as early as mid to late morning Thursday. Road impacts will be more limited closer to I-44.

Heavy Rainfall

Precipitation amounts will be pretty hefty with a general 1 to 2″ expected through Thursday, with much of this falling Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A Flood Watch has been posted for most of Southern Missouri from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Rising creek levels could lead to some flooding of low-lying areas and low water crossings.





After The Storm

The storm will clear out of the area Thursday night with a frigid start to Friday expected. Temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels where heavier snow falls with readings in the single digits possible near Central Missouri. Temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s further south.

We’ll shake off the cold and winter weather Friday. Sunshine will push temperatures into the 40s Friday afternoon. The warming trend will accelerate over the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60° Saturday and in the 60s Sunday. It should be a great weekend to get outside with clear skies from start to finish.

Mild weather will stick around through Monday. It now looks like a weak storm moving out of the Southwest will lead to increasing clouds and a chance for showers Monday. The risk for showers will continue Tuesday as a cold front presses southeast through the area.

Colder weather moving in behind the front will set the area up for an interesting finish to the week with more winter weather possible across the region.

