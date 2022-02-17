A late winter storm dumped a lot of rain and unleashed winter cold and some wintry weather on the Ozarks over the past 24 hours. The storm is now on the way out with a warming trend to look forward to this weekend.

Warming Trend After A Cold Night

For tonight, we’ll find clouds clearing out this evening. This will set the stage to tumble through the teens overnight. Morning lows will be coldest where heavier sleet and snow accumulations occurred north of Hwy. 54. Locations there will likely see temperatures dip into the single digits by morning.

Sunshine and southwest winds will send the bitter cold packing on Friday, but it will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

Saturday will be clear and quiet, but an early morning cold front will keep the day on the cool side as a whole.

Sunday will offer up more sunshine and a big pop in temperatures as warmer air spreads back in on breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will warm into the 60s across the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.

Warmest Weather So Far This Year Possible By Monday

The warming trend will continue into Monday. It may be a bit of a race against increasing clouds, but temperatures will still manage to warm nicely and with enough sunshine parts of the Ozarks will flirt with highs near 70°. Some rain showers will break out as we head from late afternoon into the overnight hours.

Cold Weather Returns And It May Bring Winter Weather Chances With It

The warming trend will be put to a stop as colder air builds south through the middle of the country Tuesday. There will be a chance for showers into the day Tuesday with temperatures turning colder.

A cold and active pattern is still on the table for Wednesday into Thursday. The cold weather will be there and it looks like we may see some stormy weather moving out of the Southwest setting us up for a chance for wintry weather too.