We’re getting late now in the month of February. It’s a time of transition where you can find winter weather or spring thunderstorms. We’ll be getting a taste of both this week.

For tonight, we’ll find a mostly clear and breezy night. Temperatures won’t drop all that much with lows in the 40s.

WARM MONDAY

We’ll begin the workweek on warm footing. Temperatures will climb quickly during the day with readings in the 60s by late morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with partly sunny skies throughout the day. Monday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year so far across much of the area.





The warmth will come with gusty winds throughout the late morning and afternoon hours with gusts topping 30 mph in some places. The gusty winds will also continue to draw moisture north into the area setting the stage for a few strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of the Ozarks late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

RISK OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS

Much of Monday evening looks quiet with thunderstorms spreading out of Eastern Oklahoma around midnight. Initially, the storms will tend to pose mainly a hail risk. The risk for a few severe storms with hail and damaging winds will increase into Tuesday morning, especially along and south of a Branson to Eminence line where higher instability will reside. An isolated tornado is also possible, mainly with short segments of storms that will track from west to east across the higher risk area.

Heavy rain will also be a concern where thunderstorms are more concentrated. The repeated waves of storms across Northern Arkansas into South Central Missouri late Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop a few inches of rainfall. This will bring about a risk of flooding of low-lying areas and creeks. Low water crossings could become flooded as well by sunrise Tuesday.





The risk of storms should come to a close as a cold front sweeps east, clearing by around noon Tuesday.

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE

Much colder weather will spill in behind the front. Temperatures will remain mild Monday night before tumbling behind the front Tuesday morning. Temperatures will begin dropping near I-44 around sunrise Tuesday with temperatures sliding back into the 30s in Springfield by late morning and down to freezing during the afternoon.







WINTER STORM POSSIBLE

Cold air will pour into the middle of the country setting up a winter weather battle zone over the Ozarks for the second half of the week. A few waves of wintry precipitation will impact the Ozarks Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as storms move up the frontal zone positioned over the region. The leading edge of the cold air will be shallow and this will lead to a range of winter weather types across the Ozarks.





For areas north of the interstate, it will primarily be a snow event with several inches of snow possible. Along and south of the interstate it will be a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow with the snow likely holding off until later Thursday when the atmosphere gets colder and more suitable for snow. South of the state line is an area where freezing rain may be the dominant precipitation type and the risk for an ice storm is on the table.

This does appear to be an impactful storm across the Ozarks, and one that could produce travel issues along with power outage issues where freezing rain is more likely.

We also may be looking at a long stretch of freezing temperatures with some locations not going above freezing after Tuesday morning until Saturday of this upcoming weekend.

Winter storm impacts will likely linger through Friday and into the weekend when the cold will begin to ease. The pattern looks quieter Friday into the weekend, but there may be a chance at some additional precipitation over the weekend.