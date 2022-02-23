We’re through our first wave of wintry weather with round two set to move in early Thursday morning. The first wave arrived before noon today. It was mainly sleet across the area and it came down hard with accumulations of half an inch to an inch common. On the northern edge of this shield of wintry weather was a band of snow. A quick 1 to 2″ fell from Stockton Lake across Lake of the Ozarks. Humansville reported 2″ of accumulations with most of it falling over the course of two hours.

TONIGHT

Overnight conditions will remain very cold with snow flurries much of the night. An icy mix of light freezing rain and sleet will continue on and off across Northern Arkansas.

THE NEXT WAVE

Temperatures will remain very cold into Thursday and this will play a role in precipitation types again. The next wave of heavier mixed precipitation will move in before sunrise and continue through the morning hours before tapering off to flurries and patchy freezing drizzle during the afternoon. Thursday’s wave will produce sleet and some freezing rain.

TOTALS

Sleet totals will likely be a little lighter than today, but another quarter of an inch of sleet to half an inch of sleet is possible with locally higher amounts on the table, especially across Northern Arkansas.

Freezing rain will produce a light glaze along the interstate with ice accumulations picking up further southeast. Amounts of a quarter of an inch to a half an inch are possible from Jasper, AR, east up to Alton, MO. It’s across these areas where heavier ice develops that some spotty power outages are possible along with downed limbs.







Temperatures will remain very cold, especially along and north of I-44 where cold low-level air won’t budge much. Further southeast winds will become a bit more east to southeasterly blowing in some slightly warmer air.

Flurries and patchy freezing drizzle will linger into Thursday evening gradually coming to an end late in the night with some clearing by morning.

AFTER THE STORM

A very cold start to the day Friday will give to a mostly sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will climb close to freezing Friday afternoon north of the interstate with highs a little above freezing to the south.

All of the area will finally climb above freezing Saturday, but it will remain cold and skies will be cloudier as a weak storm passes through the region. There may even be a bit of a wintry mix across Northern Arkansas heading into Saturday night.

Sunday looks nicer with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Icy conditions will melt away in sunnier areas, but will likely linger in shady spots.

A WARMER LOOK NEXT WEEK

Sunshine and quiet weather will be a theme next week as we head into March. Temperatures are looking warmer too with highs in the 60s possible for some Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday could be even warmer as the jet stream pattern flattens out across the country. This will allow warmer air to overspread the Ozarks over the second half of next week. The warm spell could even lead to highs back in the 70s.