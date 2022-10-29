Looking at the satellite and radar, there is a lot of action showing up in Oklahoma, while it looks ominous, the air is so dry most everything will fall apart as it pushes to the east.



An area of low pressure will move to the south of us early Saturday. We will be on the northern edge of this storm system, but we will see the chance of rain. Northern Arkansas will see the biggest risk of rain starting early Saturday. The chance of light rain will move north Saturday afternoon. This chance of rain could dampen your outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east of Springfield.



Looking ahead to Halloween, things are shaping up to be a very nice day. No weather concerns for your little ghosts and goblins. The first week of November will be on the warm side, with temperatures in the low-70s. Our next chance of rain will come late in the week.