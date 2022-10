An area of low pressure will move through the area tonight, Sunday, and finally, move out early Monday. This chance of rain could dampen your outdoor plans Sunday. The heaviest rain will be to the south and east of Springfield.

Looking ahead to Halloween, things are shaping up to be a very nice day. No weather concerns for your little ghosts and goblins. The first week of November will be on the warm side, with temperatures in the low-70s. Our next chance of rain will come late in the week.