Happy Thursday!

It is a frigid start across the Ozarks. Many places are seeing wind chills in the single digits. It’s an excellent morning to layer up before heading out. Here are the wind chills at 5:40 a.m.

We’ve been in a pattern where we have seen quick blasts of wintry weather over the past week. Saturday morning was white for some south of I-44, Tuesday brought a quick dusting and Wednesday dropped a few flurries over some of the viewing area. Another quick winter blast will happen later Thursday into Friday.

A cold front will drop south out of the northwest. I think this evening we will start to see a chance of rain around 5 p.m.

Once the sunsets, temperatures will quickly drop and we will see a changeover from rain to snow. This will be a light snowfall, much like we’ve been seeing. I don’t expect many travel impacts if any.

The chance for light snow will stick around for Friday morning. This chance will be mainly south of I-44, right along the Missouri/Arkansas state line.



It doesn’t appear that any of the snow will cause problems on the roadways and will stay light in nature.

Friday will be frigid across the area. Some places will be stuck in the 20s for a high!

I do have some good news! Temperatures will start to warm into the low-50s early next week. As Jesse Inman has been saying, it’s so nice to be average!