Happy Halloween!

It’s a day of two tales. We will be starting out the day with a spooky, eerie look. With cloudy skies, light rain, and fog possible, it will look every bit like Halloween out there.

By this afternoon, clouds will clear, the sun will shine and temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper-60s. This will be a near-perfect night for those trick-or-treaters.

The middle part of our work week will be calm and quiet. Temperatures will be on the rise, warming back into the mid-70s. A few days will be on the breezy side with the warm-up.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks like we will see another significant rain chance. There will be a trough digging through the Plains. Right now I am anticipating rain moving in on Friday, and staying with us through Sunday. Details will still need to be ironed out, but it looks like it will bring much-needed rain to areas where drought conditions have struck for quite some time (Kansas and Oklahoma!).