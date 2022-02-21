We’ve got a wild week of weather ahead with strong to severe storms possible tonight followed up by winter weather later this week.

WARM MONDAY

The lead-up to tonight’s storms has been a warm and breezy affair. Temperatures today climbed to the highest levels yet this year with many locations hitting 70° for the first time. Springfield hit 72°, the warmest reading since Christmas Eve when we enjoyed a high of 73°.

SEVERE RISK LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The warmth will linger into the evening hours with temperatures slowly falling through the 60s. Most of the area will likely still be in the 60s at midnight when stormy weather spreads in from the southwest. This will lead to a combination of instability and wind energy favorable for some severe weather after midnight.

The risk for strong to severe storms will extend up to the interstate, but there will be a favored corridor for thunderstorms and severe weather a bit further south. It looks like areas from Bentonville, AR, to Eminence, MO, and south are best positioned for severe weather and heavy rainfall overnight. Hail and locally damaging winds are possible along with a threat for an isolated tornado or two.

The timing for severe weather will be from midnight through sunrise. We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for some redevelopment on the cold front later in the morning before it clears the area.

Due to the overnight nature of the severe weather risk, please have a way to be alerted late tonight if severe weather hits your area.





HEAVY RAINFALL

Rainfall will be heavy where thunderstorms are most concentrated and the training of storms could lead to a flooding risk. A Flood Watch has been posted for Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3″ are possible. This will lead to flooding of low-lying areas including low water crossings.





TEMPERATURES TUMBLE TUESDAY

Another headline Tuesday will be the dramatic temperature tumble that the area will experience. Temperatures at 7am will be in the upper 50s near I-44 before quickly falling back into the 30s later in the morning. The cold air will overspread all of the Ozarks by early afternoon.







WINTER WEATHER LATER THIS WEEK

The cold air will settle into the Ozarks Tuesday night setting the stage for wintry weather Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Temperatures across much of the area will remain below freezing through Thursday. The cold air mass will be shallow in nature and this will lead to a range of precipitation types from snow closer to Central Missouri to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet ending as snow along the interstate. Areas close to and south of the state line will tend to experience mostly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations across this zone could be large enough to lead to downed limbs and power outages.

Snow and sleet amounts with this storm are still uncertain, but accumulations are expected along with travel impacts.







WEEKEND WEATHER

The winter storm will exit Thursday evening with some sunshine returning to the area Friday. Temperatures will remain cold though with much of the Ozarks not beginning to thaw out until later Saturday.

Another light round of wintry weather may impact part of the Ozarks late Saturday. Sunnier weather develops Sunday, but the overall pattern will remain cold into early next week.

