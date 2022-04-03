Sunday’s weather offered up sunshine and warmer temperatures, but it looks like we’re in for some rain as we begin the workweek.

WET WEATHER MOVES IN OVERNIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually build southeast across the area overnight as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. There won’t be any severe weather, but lightning and locally heavy downpours can be expected at times into Monday morning.

The band of showers and thunderstorms will slip south Monday morning with most areas north of Hwy. 60 getting an opportunity to dry out. That won’t be the case further south where cloudy skies and showers will persist throughout the day. This is also where temperatures will be coolest with daytime highs in the upper 50s.





Further north, the clouds will break up a bit giving a chance for temperatures to warm up into the 60s. A few widely scattered showers may pop up by late afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

Showers will shift north again Monday night as the front begins to return north. The risk for showers will linger through sunrise off to the east and northeast as the warm front pushes north of the area.







WARMER, THEN SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY NIGHT

Lingering clouds Tuesday morning will give way to sunnier skies Tuesday afternoon. Breezy southwest winds and sunshine will boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s and 70s. By evening, the next cold front will approach the area triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night as it moves through. If enough instability can develop, we could see a few stronger storms.

Sunnier skies and cooler temperatures will move in for Wednesday. It looks like a beautiful spring day with sunshine and highs in the 60s.





ENDING THE WEEK COLD, ANOTHER FREEZE LIKELY

We’ll end the week on a cold and cloudier note. A deep trough will get carved out in the Eastern U.S. with a slow-moving storm slipping east across the Great Lakes. Unusually cold air will surge south into the Ozarks Thursday and Friday bringing gusty winds, and cloudier skies. There may even be a few light showers, especially Friday. Like last week, temperatures might be just cold enough for some snow showers on Friday. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 50s Thursday and will be even colder on Friday.

Clearing skies Friday night will set the stage for another widespread freeze Saturday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll shake off the cold again Saturday with sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures back up to near 60°. Sunday looks a lot warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

It looks like the pattern will be switching gears next week into a warm mode that should continue throughout the week. A stormy pattern may follow later in the week.

