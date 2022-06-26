Dramatic swings during the summer are a lot rarer than during the cold season, but we got one today. After Saturday’s high of 97°, Sunday was a treat with temperatures that only climbed into the upper 70s. Humidity levels took a big hit too as much drier air pushed the summer muggies out of the Ozarks.

All of this was compliments of a cold front that swept through the area this morning. The front brought a round of scattered showers and storms to Central Missouri before sunrise. Rainfall was heavy in spots with some areas picking up over 1″ of rain. It was another case of the “haves and have nots” with areas south of Hwy. 60 remaining parched.

The good news is that everyone is enjoying a respite from the summer sizzle that baked the area Saturday. In fact, this is the mildest weather we’ve had since the first couple of weeks of the month.

The cooler pattern will hang around for a few days this week before summer heat and humidity surge back into the Ozarks.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will remain mild again Monday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.







The pattern will remain clear and quiet through Thursday. Humidity levels will remain comfortable and this will keep overnight temperatures cool for late June. Afternoon highs will be climbing each day with highs well into the 90s by Thursday afternoon.

Heat and humidity will combine forces once again to bring heat indices close to 100° Friday afternoon. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms may come into play Friday afternoon, but they will remain very few and far between and will quickly fade Friday evening.

Rain chances will perk up over the weekend as a cold front dips into the area Saturday before stalling. This will lead to spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures and humidity levels will be pretty typical for early July with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.

Heat, humidity and a few spotty storms will remain possible through the 4th. Most areas should be dry in time for fireworks later in the evening.