Mild, quiet weather

The weather pattern will be staying quiet and mild into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-80s through Saturday. Nights will be cool with warm afternoons. If you are wanting to go to the lake or the pool, Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s before the cold front sweeps through Saturday night into Sunday.

Warm afternoons

Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the picture with temperatures in the mid-80s. By Saturday, a few more clouds will kick off the day as they thin through the late morning for Springfield. Areas east and south of Springfield will see more clouds and a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Most will stay dry Saturday.

Outdoor activities this weekend

This weekend has so many activities to do, such as the Japanese Fall Festival, Friday night football, and the Evangel football game Saturday night, then the Chiefs on Sunday! The weather pattern will change on Sunday with a chance for showers and cooler temperatures. Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.