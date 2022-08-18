Nice evening ahead

After a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, temperatures will be bottoming out in the upper 50s or low 60s with mostly clear skies. The weather pattern continues to be mild through the weekend and below average tomorrow for the next seven days.

Isolated shower and storm chance tomorrow evening

Friday temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with more cloud coverage north of I-44. A disturbance will be moving through the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers and storms. A few showers are possible tomorrow afternoon into the evening for the northern most counties. The best chance for showers and storms tomorrow evening into tomorrow night will remain north of I-44.

A few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon

By Saturday, the front will continue to move south and east, bringing the best chance for showers and storms to the Missouri Ozarks. A few storms Saturday afternoon into the evening could be on the strong to severe side, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and a lot of lightning being the main threats. If you are going to be outside for activities, make sure to have your phone handy. The pattern will continue to be mild into next week, with showers moving out Sunday. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s, and the next chance for showers and storms appears by the middle of next week.