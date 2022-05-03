Monday’s storm left behind cloudy and cool conditions. Temperatures didn’t warm all that much with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the 50s. The day did offer up a brief reprieve from wet weather. The break will be short-lived with more on the way over the next several days.

For tonight, we’ll find clouds with stars peeking through at times.

MORE RAIN WEDNESDAY

You’ll want a jacket again Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day with skies remaining pretty cloudy with a wave of rain spreading through during the day. There could be a few rumbles of thunder too.

STORMY SPELLS THROUGH THURSDAY

Wednesday’s wave of wet weather will move out with another moving in late Wednesday night into early Thursday. There could be a few stronger storms, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas with this wave. They would bring a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and spotty hail along with heavy rainfall.

The rain will taper off to some extent later Thursday morning with a warm front trying to lift north through the Ozarks. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day into the evening. The severe risk will hinge on whether or not warmer temperatures develop during the afternoon ahead of the incoming cold front. A few severe storms do look possible with large hail being the main story, but all modes of severe weather are on the table.

The waves of rain will leave behind soggy conditions and elevated water levels on area creeks and rivers. Some localized flooding will be possible with much of the area picking up another 1 to 2″ of rainfall. Locally higher amounts are possible too.

COOL AND QUIET TO FINISH THE WEEK

Thursday’s storm will usher in cooler temperatures as we close out the week with clouds slow to clear Friday. In fact, areas along and north of the interstate may stay cloudy into Friday night with temperatures remaining cool throughout the day. The day looks drier, but some light showers look possible early in the day.

SUMMERLIKE WEATHER DEVELOPS NEXT WEEK

Saturday will mark the beginning of an extended stretch of warmer and drier weather. Early clouds Saturday will give way to sunny conditions with highs in the 70s. Mother’s Day looks even nicer with highs in the low 80s and sunny skies. The pattern will continue to warm up as we find ourselves sandwiched between stormy weather in the West and in the Southeast. Temperatures will get very warm with warm overnight and daytime temperatures. The afternoon warmth Monday and Tuesday will be near record levels.

The warm and dry pattern looks like it may manage to stick around through the remainder of the week. This would be the longest dry stretch in months.