Much of the area dodged our latest rain threat with storms passing through Central Missouri early this morning and across Arkansas during the day today. Both waves came with spotty severe weather with several reports of strong winds and wind damage reported from Warsaw, MO, east through Lake of the Ozarks. Gusty winds from those storms found their way south into Southern Missouri but didn’t bring rain with them. In fact, while much of the region picked up some significant rainfall, there was a corridor from Nevada, MO, southeast to West Plains, that saw very little or no rainfall.

The Arkansas storms left behind a lot of cloudiness that made for a comfortable afternoon and will thin out from northwest to southeast this evening. This coupled with drier air moving in will make for a beautiful night with temperatures settling into the upper 50s by morning.

Thursday will remain quiet and comfortable. Skies will be bright during the morning with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb up to around 80° with humidity levels remaining manageable through the afternoon.

The risk for a few showers will spill into the area from the northwest Thursday evening. A more organized round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas before sunrise Friday, spreading southeast across Southern Missouri and Arkansas Friday morning. The storms will come with a risk of strong wind gusts, mainly southwest of a Joplin to Harrison line.

The storms will exit off to the east with clouds thinning out during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will remain possible until drier builds in by Friday evening. Temperatures should remain mild throughout the day with humidity levels dropping by late afternoon.

The weekend will mark a transition into a more summerish mode. Saturday will remain fairly mild with partly cloudy skies keeping temperatures in check. A hot, summer air mass will build northeast into the area Sunday. Skies look bright with afternoon temperatures climbing close to 90°. The heat will come with high humidity too.

The shift toward a hot pattern will come with a shift toward a fairly quiet pattern too as a summer ridge tries to get established. Hotter air in the atmosphere will also help stifle rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and breezy with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. A storm passing by to the north may send a cold front into the area Wednesday. This would temper the heat briefly and may offer up a chance for some rain.

The summer ridge is expected to strengthen over the area region heading into the following weekend. This will keep the area locked in a hotter and drier pattern into the second half of June.