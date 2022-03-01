March came in more like a kitten than a lion. We were greeted with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Temperatures will remain warm through the rest of the week before a switch to a wetter pattern this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and overnight temperatures that will remain well above freezing.

WARMEST DAY YET ON WEDNESDAY

A chilly Wednesday morning will give way to the warmest day of the year so far. Sunny skies and southwest winds will push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Record highs will remain out of reach, but it will be close in a few spots.





WARM AND QUIET TO FINISH THE WEEK

A front will backdoor into areas closer to St. Louis leading to a bit of a cooldown. Cooler readings will be felt in places like Lake of the Ozarks and Eminence, but will still be well above normal compared to typical early March highs. Areas further west will remain south of the front with temperatures climbing back into the 70s. Winds will be light too, making for another fantastic day to be outside.

High cloudiness will stream into the area by Friday making for a partly sunny day. Winds will pick up too with temperatures running a little cooler.





STORMIER WEATHER MOVES IN THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will offer up a change to the pattern as a trough in the jet stream pushes east out of the Western U.S. A pair of storm systems will move through the trough leading to unsettled weather over the middle of the country this weekend.

The first storm of the pair will pass by to the north on Saturday. Warm and breezy weather will hang on across the area through Saturday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out during the afternoon. A cold front will push in from the northwest stalling near I-44 by Sunday morning.

A second stormy system will track further south, interacting with the stalled front on Sunday. A wave of low pressure is expected to develop on the front before tracking northeast across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri. Showers, thunder and chilly temperatures will likely blanket areas north of the interstate on Sunday. Warmer weather will reside south of the front with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the day.

Where we find more thunderstorm activity Sunday we’ll also find a risk of heavy rainfall with a few inches possible. Severe weather chances are on the table but not a guarantee at this stage. The risk would mainly be on Sunday south of the interstate.





Colder weather will surge into the area behind Sunday’s storm setting us up for a cold start to the upcoming workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s, but trending higher again by Tuesday.