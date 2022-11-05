Turn those clocks back an hour tonight, and put some new batteries in the smoke alarm and weather radio. Temperatures tonight will be cooler, in the low 40s, with clear skies. A ridge will continue to build over the area bringing warmer weather tomorrow. Above-average temperatures will engulf most of the week. Clouds will fill the skies starting Monday, and the clouds will stick around for most of the week.

A few sprinkles are possible Monday morning south of I-44. By Tuesday, a few showers will enter the Ozarks from the west before they diminish. The best chance for showers Tuesday will be west of Springfield. Thursday, the pattern will flip again, bringing bitterly cold air into the area just in time for the weekend.