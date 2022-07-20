Parts of the area endured the hottest temperatures in a decade as readings pushed well above 100°. Springfield registered a high of 103°, tying the record high last hit in 2006. West Plains set a new record high of 104°. Even higher temperatures were registered near and just south of the state line with highs approaching 108°.

The hot pattern will continue to sizzle the area through the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with a more pleasant morning on tap as temperatures slide into the 60s and low 70s.

Sunny skies Thursday will come with light winds and more blistering heat in the afternoon. Record highs will again be challenged in parts of the Ozarks.

Friday through Sunday will remain quiet and very hot. Even the mornings will be getting warmer, with lows climbing into the upper 70s by Sunday morning. Highs in the low 100s will continue through the weekend with cloud cover playing a role in just how hot each afternoon is. Rain chances will remain near zero through Saturday with a slight uptick in shower chances closer to Central Missouri on Sunday.

The wildfire risk will remain elevated thanks to drought conditions and very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds will remain light but will pick up a bit through the weekend, possibly boosting the wildfire danger further.

By Monday and Tuesday we should notice more cloud cover and even a better chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms as a front stalls in the area. A stronger front will approach on Wednesday, boosting rain chances a bit more. Temperatures will remain hot through the period with a bit of a cool down possible for areas to the north and northeast.

The frontal boundary should lead to a period of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the second half of next week as it pushes south. This should also give us a brief reprieve from the blistering heat as we end the month.