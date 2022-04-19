The umbrellas have barely dried out and it’s already time for the next round of wet weather. Clouds began streaming into the area Tuesday afternoon with a few showers spreading across Central Missouri. Wet weather will expand across the remainder of the area overnight with some thunder possible too, especially closer to sunrise.

Wednesday will start soggy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected but look for lightning and heavy rainfall. Some of the stronger storms could even produce some small hail. Showers and thunderstorms will taper off Wednesday afternoon to light showers. The wet pattern and cloud cover will keep temperatures cool again with temperatures slowly climbing through the 50s.

HEAVY RAIN, A FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Wednesday evening we’ll turn our attention west. Instability will nose north into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas ahead of a cold front. A few strong to severe storms will develop near the front before pushing southeast into the area. Storms will tend to weaken as they push southeast but could bring a risk of large hail before they wind down.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may continue to develop over Southwest Missouri throughout the night. If this pans out excessive rainfall may fall over parts of Southwest Missouri into Thursday morning, leading to a flooding threat.

The focus for wet weather should then fade by late Thursday morning with the chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms shifting north as a frontal boundary shifts north through Central Missouri. Temperatures and humidity levels will be running higher too with afternoon highs in the 70s.

WARM AND QUIET TO END THE WEEK

A warm and mostly quiet spell of weather will follow for Friday through Saturday. Winds will be gusty out of the south with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

TURNING STORMY AGAIN BY SUNDAY

The weather will take another wet turn late Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front edges southeast into the Ozarks. There could be a few stronger storms, but the bigger story will likely be for more heavy rainfall and the risk of some flooding. Rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday night, gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast. Much of the area could see a few inches of rain out of this stormy stretch.

Drier weather sets in for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures running a little cool for late April.