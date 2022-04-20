SCATTERED STORMS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY

A round of scattered storms swept across the Ozarks Wednesday. Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail came with the stronger storms. Heading into the evening we could find another batch of scattered storms as a cold front drops in from the northwest. Like with the morning round we could find heavy rainfall and the risk of some hail.

Late tonight into Thursday morning we may find another batch of rain and thunderstorms develop over Southwest Missouri as a front stalls near the border, slowly lifting north and fading as we work into the afternoon hours. IF this soggy scenario pans out, heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding.

The leftover clouds and rain Thursday make pinning down high temperatures a little tough, but the warm front lifting north into Central Missouri by late afternoon will lead to a warmer more humid feel across the region. Afternoon highs will generally be in the 70s. Severe weather chances look pretty minimal throughout the day, but there may be a risk for an isolated severe storm near the warm front as it lifts north into Central Missouri by late afternoon.

WARM AND QUIET WEATHER TO FINISH THE WEEK

Quiet weather finally gets a better foothold Thursday night and the overall pattern should stay that way through Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild at night with overnight lows only in the 60s. Daytime conditions will feature breezy winds and a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT BRINGS ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN

By Saturday night, we’ll turn our attention to the northwest as a cold front begins to press into the area. The front will bring a band of rain and thunderstorms into the area late Saturday night, slowly pushing southeast across the area Sunday into Sunday evening. Severe weather chances look minimal at this point, but another wave of heavy rainfall can be expected with much of the area picking up an additional 1 to 2″ of rainfall.

QUIET WEATHER MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

Cool and quiet weather will follow Sunday’s rain. A mix of sun and clouds Monday will come with afternoon highs near 60°. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Tuesday, but we can look forward to clear and quiet weather. Temperatures will be heading higher by Wednesday with afternoon highs back in the 70s.

The pattern may begin to turn more active again by the end of the week.