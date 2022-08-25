Areas west of Springfield are experiencing some patchy fog this Friday eve! It is still on the cooler side as you start your work day, so you may need a lightweight jacket. Today will be a gorgeous day with bright skies and temperatures slightly above average. Springfield will top out at 90 degrees with light winds from the east/northeast.

Overnight it will cool down but not as refreshing of a start to Friday compared to the last few days with temperatures in the upper 60s. Friday, the pattern will continue to be slightly above average. Isolated showers or storms cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon. The muggy and sticky weather returns Friday, which will make it feel a little bit warmer out than the actual temperatures.

The weekend might tweak some plans as isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Sunday is a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but it does not look like a washout. The trend for showers and storms continues into next week, with slightly cooler temperatures.