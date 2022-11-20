What a wintry week it has been. It doesn’t feel like the middle of November at all as Old Man Winter has its grasp on the middle part of the country. Thanks to another cold front, temperatures remained below freezing throughout the day across much of the area.

Over the weekend we will begin the slow warm-up to near-seasonal temperatures by Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, it does appear there will be a chance of rain Thursday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. Temperatures will be cool with highs near 50°.

Enjoy your weekend!