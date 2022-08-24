Happy Wednesday! Today will almost be a repeat of Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It will be a good day for a cold treat like ice cream this afternoon as it will be warm out so eat it fast!

Temperatures will continue to increase into the weekend. Dry conditions will stick around for most through Saturday, but there could be a few isolated showers and storms. The atmosphere is priming the Ozarks for humidity this weekend with Gulf moisture funneling up, which will make it feel gross and sticky outside. The gulf moisture will team up with the jet stream will be dipping down, allowing the Ozarks to see a chance for showers and storms Sunday, but the best chance will be Monday and Tuesday.