Today will be cloudy, with mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. Some areas could start out with patchy fog this morning so allow a few extra minutes of your drive time. By afternoon there will be isolated showers and storms possible especially near I-49. These will be very pulsy in nature, meaning they will pulse up and fizzle out very quickly. It will not be a washout of a day! Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the mid-60s, perfect for grilling and having a little fire. Monday, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but it will not be a washout of a day. Temperatures will be mild and near average every day.