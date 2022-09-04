Today will be cloudy, with mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. Some areas could start out with patchy fog this morning so allow a few extra minutes of your drive time. By afternoon there will be isolated showers and storms possible especially near I-49. These will be very pulsy in nature, meaning they will pulse up and fizzle out very quickly. It will not be a washout of a day! Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the mid-60s, perfect for grilling and having a little fire. Monday, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms, but it will not be a washout of a day. Temperatures will be mild and near average every day.
Weather
Springfield Mo68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 16%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Branson67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Harrison67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Rolla66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
West Plains67°F Fog Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph N
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
