Temperatures start to warm up in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up into Sunday and next week as a ridge builds over the Ozarks. It will be a great weekend to be on the lake, river, or the pool as it will feel like July rather than September. Multiple fall festivals are happening this weekend, including, Cider Days, Mo Food Truck Fest, and Marshfield Harvest Days, but it will be a hot weekend, so make sure to stay hydrated. Temperatures will be flirting with records starting Sunday! The best day to beat the record will be on Wednesday as forecast highs are at 94 degrees, with the record in 2017 at 93 degrees. The ridge may break down by the end of next week, but models aren’t agreeing on cooler temperatures coming in. Make sure to check back closer to the middle of next week to see if temperatures will be cooling down.
