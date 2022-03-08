Clouds made for another unusually cold day across the Ozarks with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s. Better weather is on the way, at least for a few days.

SUNSHINE RETURNS WEDNESDAY

Clouds will finally clear out of the area tonight with a clear and cold start to the day Wednesday. Skies will remain bright with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

A front will stall across Missouri by Wednesday afternoon before getting a push to the south Thursday afternoon. This will unleash another blast of winter cold into the area Thursday night. Ahead of the front will find mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s south of the interstate. Temperatures look chillier further north where cloud cover will be more widespread.

COLD WEATHER AND SNOW TO CLOSE OUT THE WEEK

Cold air will pour into the area Thursday night with precipitation streaking in from the southwest after midnight. We might mix in a bit of sleet or light rain at the onset of the precipitation, but most of what we find with Friday’s storm will be snow.

The light snow will set in before sunrise along and north of the interstate, building southeast during the morning hours. Light to moderate snow will continue through the morning before tapering off to flurries Friday afternoon from northwest to southeast with the snow exiting off to the southeast Friday evening.

With the snow coming in before sunrise and the cold air arriving just ahead of the snow, we can expect the snow to accumulate not only on grassy surfaces but roadways as well. Generally, snow amounts across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas will be in the 1 to 3″ range. Snow-covered roads will probably become more slushy or even wet during the afternoon as the snow tapers off. Afternoon temperatures will only warm up to near freezing before plummeting again Friday night. This will lead to refreeze and more tricky travel through Friday night into Saturday morning.

The cold pattern will linger through Saturday with frigid morning temperatures in the teens giving way to afternoon highs in the 30s under sunny skies.

WARMER WEATHER QUICKLY FOLLOWS FRIDAY’S STORM

The cold air mass will quickly recede off to the east as southwest winds blow in milder air. Sunshine on Sunday will push temperatures back up to 60°.

Another storm system will move through on Monday. At this stage, it looks like it will only bring with it some cloud cover. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the front and remain mild behind the front as the pipeline of cold air gets shut off into the area. Sunshine and southerly winds Tuesday may be enough to push temperatures back up to near 70° with widespread highs in the 70s expected Wednesday.