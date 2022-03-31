Freeze Warning: cover your plants

The snow showers Springfield saw around 3 have moved to the east with rain mixed. A Freeze Warning is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks which will start at midnight and last until 9 am Friday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-20s to the low 30s with clearing skies across the Ozarks tonight. So if you have any plants make sure to protect them and bring them inside.

Here comes the sun and warmer temperatures

Friday will be mostly sunny for the day, with clouds slowly filling back in later tomorrow night. Temperatures will be back near average tomorrow, topping out in the low 60s. This weekend temperatures will stay near average with some showers early Saturday, mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon and Sunday, and then the active weather will be filling back in.

Rain to kick off the weekend

Early Saturday morning, a disturbance will slide through, bringing the chance for showers by 4 am, but these will not last the entire day. The showers will move east by 9 am for Springfield and a little bit later for the eastern counties. The clouds will be following the rain, and the sun will be coming out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Calm weather Sunday, active weather Monday

Sunday will be even better with the 70s, but the active weather pattern will be taking over starting Monday with showers and storms. Tomorrow will be an excellent day to get the bike outside; however, it will be a little chilly in the morning with fantastic conditions by afternoon. Behind the front, next week temperatures will be below average so take in the warmth while we have it!