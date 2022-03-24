Thursday marked another day of cold and cloudy conditions, but better weather lies ahead. It won’t be a picture of perfection though with batches of clouds and cooler than normal conditions through the weekend.

CLEARING SKIES BY MORNING

Light showers and sprinkles will continue to make for damp weather north of Hwy. 60 this evening, but will taper off by early Friday morning. Clouds will be on the way out too with most areas becoming clear by sunrise. This will open the door for temperatures to drop to near freezing.

CLOUDS AT TIMES AND COOLER TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Friday morning will come with cold and bright conditions. Temperatures will climb quickly though with readings in the 50s by early Friday afternoon. This will also be about the same time the next batch of clouds sweeps in from the northwest. The cloud cover may even come with a few sprinkles. Temperatures during the afternoon will top off in the upper 50s north to low 60s near and south of the state line.

The pattern through the weekend won’t change much. A trough in the East will keep a frontal zone draped from northwest to southeast across the region. Weak upper-level storms will trigger bouts of cloudier weather and isolated sprinkles too. This means we’ll be mixing periods of sunny skies with periods of cloudier skies Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining a little below normal for this time of year.

WARMER WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Warmer weather will develop early next week as a new storm pushes into the West. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will warm back into the 70s with warmer mornings too. Monday looks pretty bright, but Tuesday will be cloudier with a threat for showers overnight.

The storm will push a round of showers and thunderstorms into the area by Wednesday. It’s too early to tell if stronger storms will be a possibility. Another round of chilly weather will move in behind the storm.