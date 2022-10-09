Happy Sunday!

Overnight low temperatures Saturday will bring frost potential to parts of the Ozarks. Those places prone to frost north and east of Springfield might want to take precautions. Frost Advisories are in effect for areas east of Springfield starting at 1 am Sunday morning through 8 am Sunday morning.

Next week looks to bring a chance of much-needed rain to the Ozarks. It doesn’t appear to be a wash-out, but just enough moisture for showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

