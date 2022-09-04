We really managed to turn things around after a soggy Friday. As we wrap up the long weekend, we’ve got a pretty good forecast for outdoor activities.

Temperatures will be comfortably cool to start the day with morning lows in the low to mid-60s. There will likely be some patchy fog to start the day too. The fog will be more likely east of Hwy. 65, with the valleys and river bottoms more favored for fog development.

Temperatures will warm through the 70s into the low to mid-80s. Morning fog and low clouds will give way to sun and clouds with a few isolated showers possible, mainly east of Hwy. 65.

Lake temperatures are still comfortable for swimming and the higher river levels we saw earlier in the weekend have dropped making for a more enjoyable and safe float Monday, although still running a little fast.

Back to work weather Tuesday won’t offer up too much change in the pattern. We’ll still find ourselves just close enough to a trough in the region for a mix of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers. The pattern will have a similar look on Wednesday too.

Drier air will build in by Thursday with most of the area remaining free from the threat of showers, at least for a day. By Friday, isolated showers will return to most of the area. Rain chances will climb further Saturday into Saturday night as the next cool front moves through. Rain chances will slip out of most of the area Sunday.

Temperatures throughout the week look pretty good. Morning lows will be comfy cool with afternoon highs comfortably warm. Humidity levels won’t get too out of hand either. Temperatures and humidity levels will likely drop a little later next weekend as a Canadian air mass briefly builds in.

Looking down the road, hotter weather may make a comeback over the following week, complete with a chance for some 90° days.