The summer sizzle came on suddenly this weekend. Hot air lurking to our south across Texas and Oklahoma surged into the area over the weekend, peaking on Sunday with our hottest temperatures of the year so far. Highs across Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri were in the mid-90s with heat indices in the 105 to 110° range. Leftover clouds and showers kept temperatures a little cooler across Central Missouri close to where a warm front was located.

The warm front will continue north into Monday with the entire area dealing with hot temperatures. A Heat Advisory is again in effect from 11am until 8pm. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices topping out between 103° and 108°. A stout cap will keep the area quiet with skies remaining mostly sunny. Winds will be gusty at times.







The heat won’t let up much through Thursday. Skies will remain mainly clear with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. The overnights will also remain unusually warm with lows in the low to mid-70s. Winds will continue to be gusty at times during the day.

Rain will be very tough to come by this week with a summer ridge stifling rain chances. The ridge will weaken a bit late in the week as a storm slides by to the north. The storm will also send a front south into area Thursday into Friday. This will increase cloud cover and may provide a low chance for some rain.

The front may also open the door to lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures for this upcoming weekend.